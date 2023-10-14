Charlotte Museum of History celebrates 35 years of the Charlotte Hornets Jorge Andres gets a look at an exhibit celebrating Charlotte’s first professional team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In just a couple of weeks, the Charlotte Hornets will start the season here at home against the Atlanta Hawks. But there’s something extra special about this season!

This marks the 35th year anniversary of the Charlotte Hornets, the first professional sports team in the city.

The Charlotte Museum of History is hosting the Hive @ 35, an exhibit that celebrates 35 years of the Charlotte Hornets.

The exhibit will include interactive spaces, a timeline of Carolina basketball history, and plenty of artifacts, from the original teal-and-purple Hornets jerseys and game-worn shoes to commemorative items from the team’s inaugural season and other milestone events.

Our Jorge Andres had a chance to look at the exhibit on QC Life.

