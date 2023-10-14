DIY: QC Life teaches how to make homemade dip-dyed pumpkins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As QC Life wraps up Pumpkin Week, the team moves from making pumpkin-based foods to arts and crafts.
Kristen Miranda and Mary King took on the challenge of making homemade dip-dyed pumpkins.
IF you want to celebrate fall with your own pumpkin decoration, here are the instructions
Supplies:
·Small pumpkins
· Nail polish
· Bowl of lukewarm water
Instructions:
· Wash pumpkins and let dry
· Pour nail polish into bowl of water
· Dip and swirl pumpkin
· Repeat as needed
Extra tips:
**You can use any nail polish you want and as many colors at a time as you want
**Don’t dump water down the sink right away. If there’s any polish left in the bowl, you’ll want to use any kind of utensil to scoop it out
**If polish sticks to the bowl, a quick swipe of nail polish remover will easily get it off
