DIY: QC Life teaches how to make homemade dip-dyed pumpkins

Kristen Miranda and Mary King create a popular fall decoration.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As QC Life wraps up Pumpkin Week, the team moves from making pumpkin-based foods to arts and crafts.

Kristen Miranda and Mary King took on the challenge of making homemade dip-dyed pumpkins.

IF you want to celebrate fall with your own pumpkin decoration, here are the instructions

Supplies:

·Small pumpkins

· Nail polish

· Bowl of lukewarm water

Instructions:

· Wash pumpkins and let dry

· Pour nail polish into bowl of water

· Dip and swirl pumpkin

· Repeat as needed

Extra tips:

**You can use any nail polish you want and as many colors at a time as you want

**Don’t dump water down the sink right away. If there’s any polish left in the bowl, you’ll want to use any kind of utensil to scoop it out

**If polish sticks to the bowl, a quick swipe of nail polish remover will easily get it off

WBTV's digital team collaborated on the creation and updating of this story.