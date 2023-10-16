48 Hours airs special episode on unusual murder case

48 Hours airs special episode Saturday at 10pm QC Life talks to Tracy Smith about a thrilling new episode airing on Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For true crime fans, a new 48 Hours episode covers a mysterious death and a missing stash of explicit photos that may hold the key to an unusual murder case.

The case follows a young San Diego area woman named Jade Janks is accused of killing her own stepfather, but as more evidence is discovered the crime was far from clean-cut.

Earlier our QC Life crew got to speak with CBS Hours Correspondent Tracy Smith who’s been following the case and their relationship.

The episode airs at 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

[Read also: Reflecting on the hundreds of cases covered by ‘48 Hours’]

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.