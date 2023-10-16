Capturing fall views with a North Carolina photographer

Capturing Fall Views with Tommy White Brian Stephenson followed the acclaimed photographer as he took images of the NC mountains.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s peak time for the fall foliage in areas like Boone and Blowing Rock.

That means Tommy White will be busy capturing the colors of fall. The photographer can be frequently found along the Blue Ridge Parkway and in the backcountry exploring its many hidden secrets.

The Boone resident has work featured on the cover of Our State Magazine this month, and takes pictures of views across the Tar Heel State.

QC Life’s Brian Stephenson spent an afternoon with White to find out how he captures such incredible images.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.