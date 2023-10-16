Celebrating National Adopt A Shelter Dog Month with Adopt a Pet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - October is National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month! To month aims to bring awareness to the dogs that are awaiting adoption in shelters across the country. For North Carolina, this month is very important for the animals living in shelters.

According to veteranarians.org, North Carolina has second second-highest kill rate in the country, with around 14% of animals in shelters being euthanized a year. The state also ranks third in total animals killed. Nearly 20% of shelter dogs in North Carolina never find homes.

If you’re interested in adding a pet to the family, it might be a good time to consider adopting from one of Charlotte’s animal shelters.

QC Life is kicking off the work week with an adorable new friend in celebration of National Shelter Pet Month with the organization Adopt a Pet.

In addition to covering adoption fees at Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control, Adopt a Pet will be offering post-adoption guidance in the form of free new pet essentials and materials throughout October when you adopt at Charlotte Mecklenburg. All new pet parents will leave with the essentials for your animals.

Senior Director of Animal Welfare April Huntsman joined QC@3 to talk about adopting during this important month.

