In The Clouds to host clothing swap and networking event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - While many of us have clothing in our closets that we don’t wear anymore, one local group is saying it’s time to swap it out for something new, and maybe make a few friends along the way.

The “Sip and Swap” event is happening from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 19.

The community clothing event will be held at Free Range Brewing, where participants bring gently used, pre-loved, or vintage clothing, to be swapped with other participants. The point of this event is to bring women entrepreneurs and creatives, together in one place to support one another’s businesses and start conversations. The event will have a variety of vendors on-site.

Rachel Jaklik and Laura White, the co-creators of In the Clouds, spoke about how the swap works, what a “clothing swap” is, and their mission to bring like-minded women together to network and create.

