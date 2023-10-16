Enjoying a taste of fall with a master bourbon taster

Jorge Andres tries a taste of fall with a master bourbon taster QC Life meets Melissa Rift to learn about the best way to taste bourbon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The wine and spirits industry is dominated by men, one woman is making her mark.

Today QC Life meets Melissa Rift, a Master Taster for Old Forester.

After starting her career as a tour guide in the whiskey industry, in 2023, she was named to Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s Future 40 list of winemakers, distillers and others leading in the wine and spirits industry.

The highly acclaimed bourbon taster is in town for a bottle signing tonight at the Cotswold ABC Store from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

On QC Morning, Melissa made a cocktail with Jorge Andres to teach the proper way to taste.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.