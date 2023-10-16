QC Life’s Fall Foliage Guide Mary King talks to the Fall Color Guy about the best times to see fall foliage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re in the peak fall season, and the leaves are showing their many colors around this time of year. And for our QC Life viewers, it might be time to start planning that trip up to the mountains.

North Carolina’s mountains are a popular destination around the country to look at some beautiful views around this time of year. But what parts of the mountains are in peak form and what parts of the mountain are taking longer than normal to show fall colors?

QC Life has the answers, as Mary King talks to Professor Howard Neufeld of Appalachian State University, also known as the Fall Color Guy.

The two discuss peak time in some higher areas like Boone, Blowing Rock and Grandfather Mountain, as well as other popular destinations around Asheville.

