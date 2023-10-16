Trying Restaurant Constance’s apple & bibb salad

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re wrapping up our apple week here on QC Life. Throughout the week we’ve seen how to make apple pastries, apple drinks, and even some apple mac n cheese.

To finish things off, the crew looks to bring a healthy alternative for your apple cravings. At Restaurant Constance, there’s a salad that mixes apples with fresh greens in addition to their other healthy foods.

Chef de Cuisine Laura Liggins came to QC Life to talk to the crew about how to build one of the popular salads on the menu right now: the apple and bibb salad.

Restaurant Constance is a 10-table restaurant opened by Chef Sam Diminich earlier this year. In 2023, the new restaurant was named Best New Restaurant in Charlotte by Charlotte Magazine.

Restaurant Constance is open 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Reservations are available here.

