Funny Girl takes the stage at Belk Theater

Funny Girl takes stage at Belk Theater Our QC Life team talked to performers about the popular musical

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The hit Broadway musical Funny Girl is at Belk Theater through the weekend.

This comedy is the story of Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage.

The Broadway revival has one of the most celebrated musical scores of all time, including classic songs “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.”

Our QC Life team talked to performers Katerina McCrimmon and Stephen Mark Lukas about the popular musical.

