NC Music Hall of Fame announces 2023 Inductees The induction ceremony is set to take place Oct. 19 at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A few Carolina legends are set to have their names etched in history.

The North Carolina Hall of Fame is set to induct the 2023 Hall of Fame class on October 19 at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center.

The ceremony is a commemorative occasion where music industry professionals who have made a significant impact on American Music are introduced as new members of our Hall of Fame. The ceremony will feature each inductee’s acceptance of their induction, video presentations, and live performances.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductions take place annually to honor music legends with roots in North Carolina.

The 2023 class consists of:

Scotty McCreery

Loudon Wainwright III

George Beverly Shea

Betty Davis

Bill “Fatback” Curtis

Fetchin’ Bones

QC Life talked to Dolphus Ramseur, NCMHOF Board Chairman and 2019 inductee about the event.

