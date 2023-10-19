Bejeweled Ball set to bring out your inner Swiftie! The Taylor Swift-inspired event will help to fundraise for domestic violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Taylor Swift has been all over the news lately.

From her film breaking the box office to her latest relationship with Travis Kelce, the pop star has amassed a loyal fanbase that watches her every move.

And of course, her fans reach all the way to the Queen City.

For Charlotte residents, the Bejeweled Ball will be a Taylor Swift-inspired ball that will also work as a fundraiser for Domestic Violence Awareness.

All proceeds will go to Safe Alliance - a non-profit organization that provides help to domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

The event will be held Friday, October 20th at The Hamilton from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Elizabeth Thrower, co-founder of the Charlotte Taylor Swift Club, joined QC Life to talk about the special event

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.