Bejeweled Ball set to bring out your inner Swiftie!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Taylor Swift has been all over the news lately.
From her film breaking the box office to her latest relationship with Travis Kelce, the pop star has amassed a loyal fanbase that watches her every move.
And of course, her fans reach all the way to the Queen City.
For Charlotte residents, the Bejeweled Ball will be a Taylor Swift-inspired ball that will also work as a fundraiser for Domestic Violence Awareness.
All proceeds will go to Safe Alliance - a non-profit organization that provides help to domestic violence and sexual assault victims.
The event will be held Friday, October 20th at The Hamilton from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.
Elizabeth Thrower, co-founder of the Charlotte Taylor Swift Club, joined QC Life to talk about the special event
