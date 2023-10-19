Greg Black mouthpieces give life to music in the Carolinas Brian Stephenson takes a tour of the instrument shop in Mount Holly

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There is a long textile manufacturing history in Mount Holly.

Some of the people who live there help build Freightliner trucks.

There’s also a much smaller product made in Mount Holly – one you wouldn’t think about – but it is known to musicians around the world.

With praise from artists such as Dave Matthews Band and the Pittsburgh Symphony, Greg Black Mouthpieces is a nationally renowned shop just outside of Charlotte.

QC Life’s Brian Stephenson visited the shop in this segment of Made In The Carolinas.

