Leeper Wyatt rezoning approved: what’s next? QC Life talks to the owners of Tonidanel-Brown Restaurant Group about their future plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The historic Leeper Wyatt building rezoning was passed through Charlotte City Council just this week.

Jamie Brown and Jeff Tonidandel, owners of the Tonidanel-Brown Restaurant Group, are planning to make their own mark in the historic Leeper Wyat and begin their journey of moving in and renovating the building.

QC Life got the opportunity to talk to the duo about their plans and future ideas for the building,

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.