Making S’mores Spaghetti with QC Catering QC Life tries out an interesting dish made by Chef Cory Robbins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Though QC Life regularly brings in chefs to help with cooking, this dish to a lot of people may sound a lot like a science project.

Chef Cory Robbins of QC Catering likes a good challenge and likes rising to the challenge even more.

Our team brought in the sous chef of QC Catering to teach us how to make Smore’s Spaghetti.

QC is centrally located in Uptown to deliver food to offices and venues in Charlotte and the surrounding areas. The catering company has launched its holiday menu.

Soon QC Catering will be unveiling a new Thanksgiving program, making the entire banquet for you.

Here is how to make the interesting dish:

Ingredients:

¾ cup of water

2 grams of Agar

1.5 cups of chocolate

1/3 cup of chocolate milk

¾ cup of water

2 grams of agar

1.5 cups of marshmallow fluff

1/3 cup of milk

Instructions:

Dissolve agar into boiling water.

Remove from heat and melt in chocolate

Slowly temper in chocolate milk

Move the mixture to a large syringe attached to ¼ in tube

Run through a bowl of ice water

Remove the tube and attach another empty syringe

Plunge it empty to use air to evacuate the ‘pasta from the tube.

Repeat the steps above with the second set of ingredients.

Top with graham cracker crumbs and cold fruit compote/coulis or chocolate/caramel sauce

