Charlotte Craft Beer Week begins Oct. 20 The beer festival celebrates the growing brewery industry in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charlotte brewery scene has grown rapidly over the past few years. One week in October looks to bring light to the bustling brewery scene

Charlotte Craft Beer Week started in 2010 as a way to celebrate the beer culture of Charlotte, NC. After a brief hiatus, several of the craft breweries in town decided to bring the event back in 2022. The event has significantly grown to include interactive events, as well as themes for drinkers across the Queen City to enjoy.

The celebration begins Oct. 20, and will run through the 29th of this month

All participating breweries, cideries, restaurants, taprooms, sponsors, and beer clubs for the 2023 Charlotte Craft Beer Week can be found here.

QC Life talked to Rachael Hudson, owner of Pilot Brewing and Project Manager of Charlotte Craft Beer Week about what to expect during the week.

