Take to the streets for the Charlotte Chalk Art Festival The event returns for its second year to highlight the city’s chalk artists

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Art is an important part of life in the Queen City. Here in uptown, young and older chalk artists alike will compete to be the king of the streets!

The second annual Charlotte Chalk Art Festival will be held at NoDa Brewing Company’s North End location. The event features a chalk art competition for ages 12 - 17 and 18+ who will contribute to a temporary street art gallery over the course of two days.

CCAF2023 is free-to-attend, family-friendly, wheelchair accessible, and dog-friendly. The festival will have arts, crafts, and retail vendors, food trucks, a community chalking space with chalk Sponsored by Jerry’s Artarama.

The event will also have kid’s yoga by Making Space: Mindful Movement, a 3D Interactive Chalk experience by Growing Up Art, and music from local Charlotte musicians and DJs.

The goal is to be known as a national and internationally recognized Chalk Art Competition with the ability to pay local, national, and international artists to participate while designing our community chalking space to be the competitive segment of the festival.

