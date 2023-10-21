Town of Stallings to host a free fall festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The weekend could be a great time to get outside. For those looking for some fun around the city, there will be plenty at the Stallings Fest.

On Saturday, October 21st the town of Stallings is hosting a family fun day in Stallings Municipal Park. The event is free to the public, and there will be activities for the entire family. Crafts, performances, and food/dessert vendors will all be there for participants to enjoy. Stallings encourages anyone to come out from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to enjoy all the fun!

Joining QC Life is Eunice Donnelly the Parks and Recreation Director of the Town of Stallings to discuss the event.

