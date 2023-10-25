Charlotte FC hosting watch party for their first playoff game The 2nd year team plays the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday, Oct. 25

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte FC is playing in the club’s first-ever playoff game on Oct. 25

Though it’s only Charlotte FC’s second season, the club has already made it to the playoffs.

Even though we aren’t able to go watch them play at Bank of America Stadium, there is a big watch party being held for Charlotte’s newest team.

The free watch party for supporters will be held at Camp North End. The event is free to attend, but you will need to sign up online

Shawn McIntosh, Chief Fan Officer for Charlotte FC joined QC Life to talk about the watch party for the club’s first playoff appearance.

