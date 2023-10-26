Charlotte neighborhood hosts a Halloween event for all ages These events occur on Friday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 9 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Plaza Midwood has some Halloween plans you can enjoy with the entire family...

The Gordon Street Alley will host a curated market by Pop Culture with over 20+ vendors and young local star Little Drummer Price on the community stage.

The Halloween celebration will turn the business district into a spooky neighborhood block party filled with activations throughout the district. Little Zoomers, Oversized plush animal scooters & motorcycles will be set up at The Pizza Peel, along with an arts and crafts area for pumpkin painting hosted by the Plaza Merchants Association. There will also be a Candy Crawl at participating businesses.

This is a free, family-friendly event for all ages. Let’s Meet Charlotte encourages families to celebrate the haunting holiday in a vibrant, urban setting.

Joining our QC Life team is Amanda Roberts, the brand and marking manager of Let’s Meet Charlotte.

