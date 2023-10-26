Getting to know artist Elliana Esquivel

QC Life meets artist Elliana Esquivel Matt Olin of Charlotte is Creative is back to introduce an artist with unique style

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Matt Olin of Charlotte is Creative always comes to QC Life with some of the most talented artists in the Charlotte area.

And today is no different.

Our QC Life team meets Elliana Esquivel, a self-taught artist who blends traditional and digital mediums.

As a graduate of CIC’s Creative Entrepreneurs Initiative, her minimalistic line work aims to illustrate the psychological facets of the human experience. Having grown up a dual citizen of both America and The Philippines, Elliana’s art style is greatly influenced by both her Southeast Asian and Western heritage.

Throughout her career, she has illustrated book covers for publishing companies such as Harper Collins, Little, Brown and Company, and Faber & Faber, designed album work for Universal Music Group, and provided promotional artwork for the streaming service Hulu.

