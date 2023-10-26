Getting to know hometown Hornets player Leaky Black The Hornets rookie has found himself on the team he grew up watching

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A lot of us have those sports teams that we grew up watching.

Now imagine getting the chance to actually play for that team!

That’s the story of Hornets player and Charlotte-area native, Leaky Black. After going to high school in Concord and playing for the UNC Tarheels for 5 years, the rookie found himself signing a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets this summer.

QC Life’s Jorge Andres got a chance to speak with the hometown legend about playing for his favorite team.

