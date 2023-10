How to prepare your home ready for winter weather Jorge Andres talks to a pro about how to best get your house ready for the winter season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charlotte area has been getting some chilly temperatures in the morning, with temperatures set to plummet after an upcoming warm weekend.

And as the months move closer to December, it’s only going to get colder. Now is the time to get your home ready.

QC Life’s Jorge Andres is live this morning with Charles Stafford of 1-800 Water Damage to discuss ways you can start winterizing your home before the freeze kicks in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.