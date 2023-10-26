QC Life talks the Hornets’ season opener

Getting ready for the Hornets Season Opener Jorge Andres goes to Spectrum Center to talk about the Hornet’s 35th season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charlotte Hornets season opener is Oct. 25 at the Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte. The season is set to kick off as LaMelo Ball and the Hornets take on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in the I-85 Rivalry.

This also marks the 35th season of the Hornets being in Buzz City. The storied franchise was the first professional sports team in Charlotte, and the team is looking to celebrate the occasion with a win. But before the team takes on the Atlanta Hawks, QC Life takes a look inside the Spectrum Center to see the process behind opening day.

QC Life’s Jorge Andres talks to Jason Simon Sr. Vice President of Fan Experience and Live Production about the team’s 35th anniversary.

