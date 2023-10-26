Understanding the third-quarter economic growth Jill Schlesinger returns to break down what the positive rise means for consumers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The numbers are out for economic growth in the 3rd quarter.

The U.S. economy likely grew in the third quarter at its fastest pace of any quarter in nearly two years, again pushing back against warnings of a recession, as higher wages helped to power consumer spending.

Many are asking, what does all of it mean as we get ready to head into the holidays?

Mary King brings back Jill Schlesinger to give us all the information we need in this week’s Just A$K Jill.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.