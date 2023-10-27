Julie Chen Moonves talks 25th season of ‘Big Brother’

QC Life talks with Julie Chen Moonves Big Brother airs Thursdays at 9pm on CBS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A longtime classic show airs Thursdays at 9 on CBS

Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24/7.

Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000.

This marks the 25th season of the show being on air.

Jorge Andres had the opportunity to talk the Julie Chen Moonves, host of the popular show.

