Kicking off Halloween weekend at Boollantyne! The area of Ballantyne has undergone a spooky transformation for the holiday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s Friday, meaning the Halloween fun is starting around the Queen City!

The area of Ballantyne has undergone a spooky transformation for the holiday.

Ballantyne and Charlotte Is Creative will host Boollantyne at The Amp Ballantyne on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

The event will feature a children’s costume contest, an art scavenger hunt, hands-on creativity booths, roaming characters, DJs, and classic spooky shorts. Admission is $10 per person; ages 2 and under are free. Picnic blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. Costumes are encouraged.

Our Jorge Andres is getting a look at the Halloween fun as Ballantyne is transformed into the family-friendly Halloween experience at The Amp.

Spooky fun at Boollantyne Ballantyne and Charlotte Is Creative will host Boollantyne at The Amp Ballantyne on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.