‘Monarch Market’ bringing a wealth of culinary options to Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re in the mood for sushi, a hamburger or curry, the new culinary collective “Monarch Market” in uptown Charlotte is the place to be.

Crescent Communities brings together food and beverage vendors representing cuisine from around the world to fill the 18,000-square-foot food space.

QC Life’s Jordan Sawyers got an exclusive look behind the scenes as they prepare to open to the public next week.

