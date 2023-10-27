Newton Trunk-Or-Treat begins this weekend To discuss the event, QC Life talked with Alex Frick, the City of Newton’s communications and marketing director.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Halloween season is in full swing, and with that comes a ton of fun events held around the Charlotte area.

A town north of Charlotte is having its own spooky event.

The city of Newton is hosting its Halloween Spooktacular at Southside Park in Newton.

The Halloween Spooktacular will feature a Ghouls and Goblins Costume Contest, haunted hayrides, an inflatable obstacle course, axe throwing, and of course, trunk-or-treat

To discuss the event, QC Life talked with Alex Frick, the City of Newton’s communications and marketing director.

