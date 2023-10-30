Preparing for the Founder’s Feast with The Asbury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Founder’s Feast is Nov. 8 at the Trolley Barn Fermentory & Food Hall.
The event is set to highlight some of the best chefs the city can offer.
One of these chefs is none other than Tim Groody, the executive chef at The Asbury.
The renowned chef joined the QC Kitchen to give instructions on a tasty fall salad before he prepared for the Founder’s Feast. This dish is said to be a compilation of summer and fall ingredients meeting, both preserved and fresh ingredients
You can get tickets for the premiere Feast here.
Pickled peach and butternut salad with peppery greens, mushroom fig chimichurri
Peaches
- 1 cup of white sugar
- ¼ cup of white vinegar
- ¼ cup of water
- 5 ea of whole cloves
- 1 pound fresh clingstone peaches, blanched and peeled
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 5 large basil leaves
Instructions:
- Bring sugar, vinegar, water, clove and cinnamon to a boil in a large pot. Boil until syrupy, about 5 minutes
- Place peaches into boiling syrup and boil until tender, about 20 minutes
- Remove from the heat, add basil pack in sterile jars or store in a clean container in the refrigerator for up to three months
Butternut
- ½ butternut peeled and diced into ¼-inch pieces
- 2 T extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ tsp salt
- Pinch mace
Instructions:
- Preheat an oven to 350 degrees
- Toss all ingredients together
- Place on a sheet pan, in one layer
- Bake in the oven for eight to 12 minutes until firm and tender
- Cool to room temperature
Chimichurri
- 2 T chiffonade parsley
- 2 T chiffonade basil
- 2 T cooked oyster mushrooms
- 2 T fine-chopped dry figs
- 1 tsp red pepper flake
- 1/8 tsp salt
- Juice and zest of 1 lime
- 3-4 T extra virgin olive oil
Instructions:
- Combine herbs, mushrooms, figs and seasonings
- Add juice and oil, and stir to combine
- Reserve until needed
Needed:
- 4-5 oz local peppery greens like arugula or ruby streaks mustard
- 1 lime
- Extra virgin olive oil
- 2″ Ring mold
Instructions:
- Dice the peaches to the same size as the butternut
- Combine butternut and peaches
- Place the ring mold on the plate and fill with ¼ of the mix, pack lightly
- Spoon the chimichurri around and a little on top of the butternut
- Toss the peppery greens in a bowl with a light squeeze of lime juice and a drizzle of oil
- Arrange greens on top of the butternut
- Serve and enjoy
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.