‘Santiago Strong’ foundation hosting mac-and-cheese cookoff to raise money for families The foundation supports families dealing with pediatric brain cancer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A foundation is hosting a mac-and-cheese cookoff this weekend to help raise money for families dealing with pediatric brain cancer.

Santiago Strong has supported families from Oregon to Monroe and Raleigh, N.C., and recently threw a birthday party, a prom and a bowling outing. In the past, they have provided families with toys, rent support, aid with funeral expenses and even a car.

Through the cookoff, funds will be raised to do even more work with families.

This year’s mac-and-cheese competition will once again be held at Devil’s Logic Brewing just outside of Uptown. A $250 cash prize and a WWE-style championship belt will be awarded to the top finisher.

Contestants can register for the event, which will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 4, here.

Ahead of the event, Greg Grueneich and Miles Payne of Devil’s Logic joined the show to make a recipe of their own.

Related: ‘Santiago Strong’ honors local boy’s memory, fights for families facing cancer battle

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.