What’s ‘Cookin’ at the Knight Theatre

Whats 'Cookin' at the Knight Theatre! The dynamic cooking show will take place Nov. 3-5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life is Cookin’ this morning.

Not literally, but the crew did bring in stage manager Kate Park and some of the performers of the food-based performance Cookin’!

Every pot, pan, and utensil will become an instrument in this show you can catch this weekend.

During this energetic cooking competition, the chefs put on a display of percussive food chopping, knife throwing, pot banging, and fire-blowing wizardry that will make you laugh, scream, and even ask for a chance to sample their food.

Directed by Song, Seung-Hwan, the performance will take place at the Knight Theater from Nov. 3-5.

You can get tickets here.

