Blast from the past! QC Life recreates childhood Halloween photos

Blast from the Past: QC Life recreates childhood photos Anchors and producers recreated outfits from their past for Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It wasn’t too long ago when photos and memories were kept in photo albums.

Going back through those old photo albums brings back so many memories, and for Halloween, our QC Life team took those memories to re-create outfits from their own childhoods.

Mary King, Kristen Miranda, and producer Heidi Kress showed us their childhood Halloween outfits on QC Morning.

On QC@3, Jorge Andres showed off his childhood costume along with producer Phoebe Trogolo!

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.