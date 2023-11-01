Discussing the Panthers’ first win with Nicole Tepper

Discussing the Panther's first win with Nicole Tepper! QC Life’s Kristen Miranda talks about Panthers, soccer and Charlotte culture with Nicole Tepper

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - On Monday’s On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll, one segment gave audiences a look at The Umbrella Center.

The Umbrella Center is an effort to streamline the reporting process for survivors of domestic violence. The building will provide a comprehensive array of services under one roof with a mission to support survivors of violence and abuse in Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation, founded by Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC owner David Tepper, is a major donor toward the effort. Kristen Miranda had the opportunity to talk with wife and entrepreneur Nicole Tepper herself about the project during On Your Side Tonight.

But for QC Life, Kristen Miranda asked about fun stuff, starting with the Panther’s first win on Sunday and the culture of Charlotte.

