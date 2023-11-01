A Fall glamping guide with McKenzie Rankin of Axios! QC Life talks with Axios Charlotte’s Lifestyle Reporter about a luxury camping destination

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Fall is in full swing!

If you’ve been desiring to get out into the woods to admire the fall colors, there’s a way of camping without the challenges of the wilderness.

QC Life wants to introduce glamping. It’s a combination of glamorous and camping, giving participants a luxury stay in the great outdoors.

Big Little Clouds, a three-dome glamping site in Hillsville, Va., just built this summer, is one of the examples McKenzie Rankin of Axios Charlotte discusses with Kristen Miranda during QC Morning.

