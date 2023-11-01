Making fondue to get in the Thanksgiving spirit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With Halloween in the rearview, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving.
To get in the spirit, Chef Jill Aker-Ray dropped by the QC Kitchen to whip up some fondue perfect for any Turkey Day meal.
Her recipe can be found below.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 cup shredded gouda cheese
- 1 TBSP all-purpose flour
- 1/4 tsp whole nutmeg-ground
- 1 TBSP olive oil
- 2 garlic clove, whole/peeled
- 3/4 cup half and half
Directions:
- Toss the shredded cheeses, flour and nutmeg together in a large bowl. Stir until the cheese is coated with the flour and nutmeg.
- Add the olive oil and garlic to a medium saucepan and cook over medium-low heat until the garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute. (Remove cloves.) Reduce heat to low. Add the half & half and cheese.
- Let the cheese melt slowly over low heat, stirring frequently until smooth.
- Serve with favorite dippers- ie apples, celery, pretzels, bread
