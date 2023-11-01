Trying out simple fun games to do after Trick-or-Treating!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s Halloween, meaning the day is set to be filled with costumes and candy!

After everyone’s gotten their baskets full, what’s next?

QC Life has a few games to play to make your Halloween even more fun!

Pumpkin Toss

All you need is some pumpkins and rings, that can be made with regular foil.

Next, pile candy around your pumpkins.

If you land a ring on that pumpkin, you grab a piece of candy.

Candy Exchange Game

All you need is a die.

Roll a 1- take 1 piece of candy from the pile.

Roll a 2 - give one piece to the person to your left.

Roll a 3 - put one piece of candy from your bowl back into the pile.

Roll a 4 - you can take a piece from any player.

Roll a 5 - take two pieces from the pile.

Roll a 6 - give one of your favorite pieces to another player in exchange for their favorite

