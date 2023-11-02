Enjoy local artwork at the Rumination Art Festival

The Rumination Arts Festival takes place Saturday, Nov. 4.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Fall season has fully begun, but the weather this weekend will feel like spring!

If you’re looking to enjoy a day outside this weekend, you might want to immerse yourself in local artwork and enjoy a day in Cramerton along the South Fork River. The town will be holding the Rumination Art Festival at Confluence on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The event is planned to be a day of fun art workshops for the whole family. From a chalk art contest to a free little art gallery opening, the event held at Confluence is set to bring a little bit of everything creative to the South Fork River

Steph Newman, the creative director of the Catawba Riverkeepers, joined QC@3 to discuss the event and possibly give a demonstration of the kind of art being displayed.

