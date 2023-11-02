Green Day coming to Charlotte during 2024 global stadium tour

Billie Joe Armstrong Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rock superstars Green Day announced their 2024 global stadium tour, and Charlotte is on the list.

They’ll be performing at PNC Music Pavilion on Aug. 26.

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together,” the band said. “So let’s thrash.”

The massive 2024 run, dubbed ‘The Saviors Tour,’ celebrates 30 years of the album “Dookie” and 20 years of “American Idiot.”

Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool will be joined by The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Lindalindas for the tour.

“We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!” they said.

Tickets for North America will be available on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, with a Citi presale. Otherwise, fans can sign up for Green Day’s mailing list by that date to get first access to presale tickets. The general onsale is set to begin on Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. on their website.

What does a ‘Citi presale’ mean?

“Citi is the official card of The Saviors Tour. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, November 7 at 10 AM until Thursday, November 9 at 10 PM through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.”

