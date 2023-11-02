Historic experimental film ‘Mahagonny’ set to debut in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s not very often a mix of cultural history and legendary experimental filmmaking is displayed in the Queen City. That is exactly what Rani Singh and the Harry Smith Archives plan to bring on Nov. 3-4 to the Independent Picture House.

The Harry Smith Archives highlights the works and writings of renowned filmmaker, musicologist, artist, and anthropologist, Harry Smith. The cultural icon received a lifetime Grammy for his seminal Anthology of American Folk Music.

While the Harry Smith Archives are here to highlight many of his experimental films, this weekend the organization is showing one of his most influential films “Mahagonny” based on the opera Rise & Fall of the City of Mahagonny.

Matt Olin of Charlotte is Creative joins Rani Singh, Head of the Harry Smith Archives to discuss the movie and the impact of Harry Smith on modern culture.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.