QC Life goes to Dollywood Kristen Miranda went to Pigeon Forge to preview Smoky Mountain Christmas.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (QC Life) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Tennessee!

If you’re looking for something to do after working your 9 to 5, Dollywood might be the perfect destination for the holidays.

Getting a preview of Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas Kristen Miranda heads to Pigeon Forge to preview Smoky Mountain Christmas

QC Life’s Kristen Miranda made the drive to Pigeon Forge to get a look at Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas, which starts Nov. 4.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.