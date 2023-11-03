Taking a look at Diwali-themed art Artist Rupam Varma talked about Diwali festivals and the beautiful artwork that comes with it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - While the holiday season has begun for many Americans who celebrate the many holidays near the year’s end, QC Life wants to talk about another holiday, one that is tradition for Hindu Americans -- Diwali.

The holiday takes place Sunday, Nov. 12, and is one of India’s largest observed holidays. The festival gets its name from the row (avali) of clay lamps (deepa) that Indians light outside their homes to symbolize the inner light that protects them from spiritual darkness.

This light-filled festival celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and the human ability to overcome.

QC Life invited artist Rupam Varma to talk about Diwali festivals and the beautiful artwork that comes along with it.

There also will be a Diwali & Mithila Art Showcase at the Pineville Library on Nov. 11.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.