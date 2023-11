Understanding the October jobs report CBS Analyst Jill Schlesinger returns to QC Life to break down the numbers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The government just released the October employment report, and with that comes many questions for the average citizen.

Did job growth continue in October? Are wage increases keeping up with inflation? What does this mean for you?

CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger returns to QC Life to break down the numbers.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.