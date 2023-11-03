What do we do with leftover jack o’lanterns? Scrap Daddy Composting is hosting a Pumpkin Smash this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Halloween has come to an end, meaning the jack-o’lanterns created are now out of season!

But what do we do with all the leftover pumpkins?

Scrap Daddy Composting has an answer to that question. The company’s first annual Pumpkin Smash event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Vine UMC in Plaza Midwood.

The event is free, as individuals/families are encouraged to bring their pumpkins and other fall fruit that they plan to toss away. There will be a raffle to win some sustainable prizes as well as free hot chocolate.

TJ Dooley, owner of Scrap Daddy Composting, joined QC Life to talk about the event and discuss some tips about composting on your own.

