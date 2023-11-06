The checkered flag has waved on the NASCAR season. Lionel Racing is just getting started. Lionel is known for its trains, but for race fans, they produce some of the most coveted memorabilia.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A new NASCAR Cup Champion has been crowned, which means a local company is springing into action to make an exact replica of Ryan Blaney’s winning car, race-worn dents and all.

The only difference? Their version is one-24th the size of the original.

When the checkered flag waves on a race, a new race begins to recreate the car that won, exactly as it looked when it came over the finish line. The Lionel Racing company in Concord makes them in diecast, done by pouring molten metal into a mold.

Most people know Lionel for their model trains. But 13 years ago, they added race cars to the product line. Creating that authenticity is a painstaking, months-long process that starts at the track.

“As soon as checkered flag waves is when the real action happens,” photographer Logan Arce said. “To make it from pit road to Victory Lane and trying to fight your way through all the people gets pretty hectic...I’m there to do a 360 reference shot of the entire car so they can render it for a diecast.

He has about a minute to take pictures around the car, capturing every dent, ding, scuff and piece of confetti on the car. His pictures are then uploaded to the design team at Lionel headquarters.

Kevin Bluhm is one of the designers at Lionel. He uses the reference pictures taken at the track to recreate everything from damage to dirt. Even shredded tires if a driver does a burnout after the race.

“You have to look for the stuff that really stands out,” Bluhm said. “You have to attack that first and then once you have the big pieces of damage done, then you have to go in and you got to find the little stuff that you can still make sure will show up on the car.”

He will spend on average four or five days working to get the details right. After all that work, the first prototypes come in.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier got to see one of those prototypes.

“When you win with any car, it’s really cool, but this car especially was really, really neat for me,” Allgaier said. “To see the the tire marks, I mean even to the detail of we run a little stripe on the bottom of the side of our car and it was worn off on the front, like that’s gone. The rub mark on the wall. I brushed the wall at one point...I hope that the fans enjoyed it as much as I do.”

From checkered flag to fans’ hands, the process takes six to nine months, resulting in an extremely accurate and awesome piece of memorabilia.

