Paying it forward with the Thanksgiving Food Box Drive The annual food drive looks to give meals to underprivileged families around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - November starts the season of giving.

From Thanksgiving to Christmas, the end of the year marks a time when people become more thankful for what they have and give to those who are less fortunate.

If you’re wondering how you can give back with the assurance it goes to those families in need, Charlotte Rescue Mission is looking for participants in their annual Thanksgiving Box Food Drive.

The organization is looking for viewers to provide one complete Thanksgiving meal for another family to celebrate Thanksgiving in their home.

There are specific items that are included in a Thanksgiving food box that will be shown at the bottom of the page.

To sign up for the food drive, participants must register by emailing thanksgiving@charlotterescuemission.org

President & CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission Tony Marciano and 2022 food box recipient Nikki Twyman joined QC Life to talk about the event and its impact on the community.

Instructions:

Pack the items (except for the turkey) in a new “small packing box” that can be purchased at any moving company, Walmart, Lowes, or Home Depot for around $1.00.

Delivery dates are Nov 17 from 8 - 4 p.m. and Nov 18 from 9 -2 p.m. on McNinch Street, which you access off Morehead or Cedar Street. It is one of the Panther Parking lots.

Below is the list of items with ounces, quantity, etc.

Items:

- Green beans 1 – 38 oz can

- Whole kernel corn 1 – 29 oz can (jumbo can)

- Cut sweet yams 1 – 40 oz can

- Cranberry sauce 1 – 14 oz can

- Stove Top Stuffing Mix 1 – 6 oz box (turkey or chicken flavored)

- Turkey/Brown gravy mix, dry 1 package

- Boil-n-Bag Rice, 4 count 1 – 14 oz box

- Graham Cracker Pie Crust 1 – 6 oz

- Pie Filling, Apple/Cherry, etc. 1 – 21 oz can

- Frozen Turkey 12 – 15 pounds (Or a 9-pound frozen bone-in turkey breast offered by Harris Teeter – this is a great option.)

