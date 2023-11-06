Take a chip: Celebrating National Nacho Day with Que Onda Chef Juan Romero joined the show to make Que Onda’s signature skillet nachos.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday is National Nacho Day in the United States, so you know that means we had to celebrate.

To help us do just that, Chef Juan Romero of Que Onda joined the show to make a delicious plate of nachos.

He made Que Onda’s signature skillet nachos, topped with queso dip, pico de gallo, crema, pickled jalapenos, cheese and black beans.

Chef Romero also talked about his restaurant’s “Passport to Mexico” promotion, which is an exciting new dining experience at Que Onda inspired by the chefs’ own experiences in Mexico.

To hear more about the Passport to Mexico, and to see how the nachos turned out, be sure to watch our segment above.

