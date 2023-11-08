Celebrating National Cappuccino Day with Drip Joint Espresso Bar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Wednesday is National Cappuccino Day in the United States, and we invited a local barista in to make a get-you-going drink to start the morning off right.

Chris Johnson of Drip Joint Espresso Bar came by and taught the QC Life team how to make a cappuccino.

According to Chris, cappuccinos follow a 1:1:1 ratio of equal parts espresso, steamed milk and milk foam. They require 1-2 shots of espresso.

In addition to making the drink, he also talked about making good espresso and how to prevent it from becoming bitter.

To see how his cappuccino turned out, and to hear more about the coffee-making process, be sure to watch our full segment above.

