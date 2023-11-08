Tar Heel Kids Consignment sale begins Nov. 9

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Christmas season is fast approaching.

If you’re trying to get ready for the season with gifts and clothes for your kids, the Tar Heel Kids Consignment Sale is set to begin this weekend!

The consignment sale has operated at Cabarrus Arena for more than a decade. Hundreds of local families sell their gently used kids and home decor items to thousands of other families to help them make ends meet. It’s a circle of selling and shopping and saving the planet.

This year’s holiday sale runs from Nov. 9-12. Parking and entry are free for the event.

Tammy Todd, owner and operator of Tar Heel Kids Consignment, joined QC@3 to discuss the holiday shop.

