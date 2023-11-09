3 things to know about Open Enrollment for healthcare

3 things to know about Open Enrollment Over 600,000 residents will be given expanded Medicaid access starting Dec. 1

The holiday season is in full swing, with many events and holidays left before the year ends.

But with all the holiday commotion, one thing you can’t let fall off your radar has to be open enrollment.

With the NC state budget bill enabling thousands of citizens to become Medicaid recipients, many are wondering how this could apply to them.

And for those not eligible, making sure you’re signing up for the right health insurance can be overwhelming.

Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy helps choose plans that are best for each citizen within the Health Insurance Marketplace implemented under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

During the Open Enrollment Period that started Nov. 1, 2023, navigators help Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, and Union residents apply for coverage at HealthCare.gov, while also helping those eligible enroll in Medicaid.

Here are 3 things they want folks to know about accessing healthcare coverage this fall:

There has been an increase in unauthorized sign-ups whereby consumers find themselves enrolled in Marketplace health coverage plans without their explicit consent. If this has happened to you or someone you know, there is help available! Look for the information on the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy’s website.

Health insurance navigators can also help consumers understand their NC Medicaid eligibility and apply for Medicaid, especially if they are among the 600,000 North Carolinians who will be newly eligible on Dec. 1, 2023, due to Medicaid expansion.

This year, HealthCare.gov Open Enrollment will start Nov. 1, 2023, and run through Jan. 16, 2024, one day later than usual due to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Learn more at charlottelegaladvocacy.org/getcovered. Health insurance navigators are now taking appointments in person, over the phone or via Zoom. Call 980-256-3782 to schedule.

Shanelle Tate, Healthcare Navigator for Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy joined QC Life to discuss more about applying for healthcare.

